4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $469,000

Amazing Construction & Setting! Custom Built One Owner! Beautiful two story foyer, formal LR, formal DR; kitchen w/breakfast area (freshly paint); den w/exposed wood beams, custom FP w/HVAC return on the side to help heat the home, rough plumb for wet bar; laundry rm w/laundry chute, ample storage & broom closet; master suite w/tile BA floor, dbl vanity plus sit down vanity area, cast iron tub/shower, & 2 individual WICs; upstairs boasts 3 large BRs (2 w/WICs) & 1 BA w/separate dressing area w/vanity; attic access in 2 BRs; unfin bsmt provides additional space & a 2nd masonry fireplace, rough plumb for BA & wet bar, has elec outlets & HVAC ducting, dbl gar w/keypad door; upgrades include full sec sys w/fire, motion, glass break & door sensors throughout, deck boards (2021), screen porch (2007), wood storm windows & screens, solid wood cabinetry, doors, trim throughout; 3/4in hdwd flrs; mstr BR has panic button for sec sys. Motivated Sellers! Call Gina King/Realty Executives at (828) 320-3883 for more information!