Wow! New construction 4BR/2BA home featuring a split bedroom plan, two separate areas for gathering including a front den and a rear bonus den/family room/etc...This home has it all. Huge laundry room. Primary bath shower is amazing. Tiled and glass block backsplash in kitchen, unbelievable walk in closet in primary bedroom, space galore with a fabulous covered rocking chair front porch. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your back deck or kitchen window. Come inside and see all of the great features available for your enjoyment!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $399,900
