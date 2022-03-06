 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $399,000

Completely remodeled 4 BD/3 BA corner lot house on a beautiful, well-kept street in Newton. This home feels like new construction once you step inside: NEW roof, plumbing, electric, HVAC & water heater. Bright & open floor plan along with large bedrooms! Kitchen has all new appliances, shaker cabinets, granite countertops.

