Fully renovated to the studs! Forget everything you know about brick ranches from the 1960s. There’s not a surface in this home that remains untouched. The home features two beautiful master suites with walk-in closets and custom tiled showers. This open floor plan is perfect for entertaining in the chef’s kitchen with a custom backsplash, enigma quartzite countertops, and an oversized eat-in bar in a 9x6 island and custom butcher block cutting boards. The spacious living room with vaulted ceilings features dual remote powered skylights with solar-powered auto shades. 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, no carpet. ESPC flooring in the main living areas with 9’ wood shaker doors throughout. Too many upgrades to mention them all, you have to see it to truly appreciate all the work that’s been done. Schedule your showing now.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $379,000
