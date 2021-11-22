Check out this amazing home in Newton across from Catawba Country Club that has been completely renovated with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and is sitting on 1.42 acres. This house is stunning from top to bottom with a completely open floor plan that has vaulted ceilings throughout. It was designed for entertaining with a huge island with built in storage and the floor plan allows for a flexible furniture layout. The primary suite is away from the other bedrooms and has generous closet space and a beautiful bathroom. There is another bedroom with its own bathroom suite and two additional bedrooms that share the main bathroom. The main bathroom features an awesome tile shower that is super inviting. The land on this property is fairly flat and allows lots of room for expansion if the buyer wanted to add a pool and or garage in the future. This property will not last long so schedule a showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $375,000
