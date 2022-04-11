4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $350,000

Great home close to town in Newton. This home features a finished basement that makes a wonderful Mother-in-law or ADU. Great quiet neighborhood. Enter into the living room open to dining area. Laundry and garage are convenient. The kitchen has glass uppers and unique stylish hardware. Both LR and Kitchen feature vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom plan. Owner suite features a door to the deck. Double vanity and ample closet. Downstairs you will find a kitchenette, large den, office, large bedroom with walk in closet and charming bathroom. Patio doors in dining room and downstairs entry. Large fenced back yard. Property backs up to Newton Greenway.