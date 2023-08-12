Wow! New construction 4BR/2BA home featuring a split bedroom plan, two separate areas for gathering including a front den and a rear bonus den/family room/etc...This home has it all. Huge laundry room. Primary bath shower is amazing. Tiled and glass block backsplash in kitchen, unbelievable walk in closet in primary bedroom, space galore with a fabulous covered rocking chair front porch. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets from your back deck or kitchen window. Come inside and see all of the great features available for your enjoyment!
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
He said they are starting out with 30 employees, including people who were with the restaurant before it closed in April 2021 because of a fir…
On Monday, three judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled against Fun Arcade LLC and Barracuda Ventures, finding that the Ocean Fish Game off…
She said somebody or some group of people threw tables, benches, chairs and even potted plants into the pool.In the most recent case, the vand…
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.
Communities with significant outages include Mountain View, Conover, Newton and Catawba.