 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $280,240

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $280,240

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Maple Ridge Community! The desirable Berkshire Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). There is a half bathroom on the first level. All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert