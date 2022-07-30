4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $278,990

Don’t miss this opportunity to own a BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story home in the Maple Ridge Community! The desirable Berkshire Plan highlights an open spacious great room overlooking a charming Dining area. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes Range with Microwave and Dishwasher). There is a half bathroom on the first level. All bedrooms, including the laundry room, are on the 2nd floor. The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2 car garage.