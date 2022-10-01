Come check out this BEAUTIFUL NEW 2 Story Home in the Maple Ridge Community! The desirable Dupont Plan boasts an open design encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen has gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances (Including Range and Dishwasher). There are 1 bedroom and a full bathroom on the 1st floor. All other bedrooms, including the primary suite, are on the 2nd floor. In addition, the primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are well-sized and share another full-sized bath. This desirable plan also comes with an additional Loft Space and a Walk-in Laundry room on the 2nd floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $267,990
