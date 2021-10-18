4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $259,900

Enjoy Mountain Views! New Listing on Hwy 10 located on over an acre of land. This large brick ranch home has 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 bathrooms. The main level has a formal living room & dining room with hardwood flooring. Carpet has been pulled out of the bedrooms and will require new flooring. The kitchen has a laundry room and half bath nearby as well as a bonus room. The den has custom built in's & a brick hearth fireplace with access to the back deck. Down the hallway is the master bedroom with master bath & additional 3 bedrooms with 2nd full hall bathroom. A carport has been converted into a single car garage. The basement is open and unfinished with a single car garage door as well as a block shower & woodstove. The back yard is large w/ an earth driveway to the basement garage door. Mountain views can be seen from the back deck. Make your appointment to see this home today.