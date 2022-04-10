4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $245,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home located on a corner lot in historic Newton. Built in 1918, this home still maintains its character with modern updates. The covered, wrap around front porch provides sufficient shade for those hot summer days. Enter through the front door to a multistory foyer featuring hardwoods throughout with an office to the right and living area to the left with soaring 9' ceilings. Living room open to dining area and kitchen which details granite counter tops, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. A spacious bedroom, full bath and laundry are located on the main level as well. Upper level boasts 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath with large ceramic tile shower. Concrete driveway leading to a fully fenced back yard.