 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $245,000

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $245,000

Beautiful 1.5 story home located on a corner lot in historic Newton. Built in 1918, this home still maintains its character with modern updates. The covered, wrap around front porch provides sufficient shade for those hot summer days. Enter through the front door to a multistory foyer featuring hardwoods throughout with an office to the right and living area to the left with soaring 9' ceilings. Living room open to dining area and kitchen which details granite counter tops, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry. A spacious bedroom, full bath and laundry are located on the main level as well. Upper level boasts 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath with large ceramic tile shower. Concrete driveway leading to a fully fenced back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert