4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $234,900

Call Dawn at 828-381-2704 or Sean at 828-381-2768 for info. Space galore, fenced yard on a level corner lot just a few blocks from exciting things to do in downtown Newton! This beautiful split level home offers a formal living room with hardwood floors, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast area and primary bedroom & bath on the main floor. Just a few steps down is the den with lots. Off the back of the house you can enjoy your 8x36 covered rear deck which overlooks your private fenced backyard. Store your toys in the large storage building at the back left corner of the yard. There is a ramp in place and the building is wired. The location is so convenient to everything! Solar panels were added and are currently in use as well.