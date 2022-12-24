 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,200

4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,200

Brand new home in Maple Ridge Newton Development. Backyard to enjoy this summer as well. Inside you will find Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring, Large Walk in closet in Master suite, Plenty of light from the windows, Recessed lighting, Open Concept Kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors, and Half bath on Main. Lastly enjoy a two car garage for parking or storage. Close to food and grocery stores in Newton Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Blinds are included https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGe6UttO_VA

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert