4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $2,200

Brand new home in Maple Ridge Newton Development. Backyard to enjoy this summer as well. Inside you will find Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring, Large Walk in closet in Master suite, Plenty of light from the windows, Recessed lighting, Open Concept Kitchen, Sliding Glass Doors, and Half bath on Main. Lastly enjoy a two car garage for parking or storage. Close to food and grocery stores in Newton Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, and Blinds are included https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wGe6UttO_VA