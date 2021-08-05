4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $185,000

Enjoy this 2020 custom manufactured home built by Oakwood Homes. If you're looking for country living with accessibility to shops, grocery, and schools, look no further. It boast an expansive open floor plan that allows a ton of natural light and is great for entertaining family and friends. Owner suite is located opposite of additional bedrooms, take a bath in your garden tub and enjoy the privacy of your owner suite. Per the seller, the property extends to the tree line, which allows you to use your imagination to create your very own backyard oasis.