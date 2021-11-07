BACK ON THE MARKET. Don’t miss out on this almost 100 year old farmhouse situated on 1.79 acres. BRAND NEW ROOF AND PLUMBING. Enjoy country views on all sides of the home. The large covered front porch is rocking chair/swing worthy. Freshly painted throughout and remodeled bathroom. New butcher block counter tops in kitchen. Updated lighting and ceiling fans downstairs. Additional 500 sq. ft. upstairs. Property is selling “as is” condition. Beautiful sprawling yard perfect for a garden. Hardwood floors and new laminate throughout. 10 min from Valley Hills Mall. 2 min from Startown Elementary. 7 min from Maiden High School.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $175,000
