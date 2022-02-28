 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $155,000

You don't want to miss this 4 BR/2BA home with open floor plan. Well maintained doublewide conveniently located in Newton - minutes from HWY 16, Bus 321, and I-40. This home offers 4-Bedrooms, 2 -Baths, Laundry area and so much more! The home is Vacant.

