Location! Location! Location! Don't miss the opportunity to own this lovely home in downtown Newton on a gorgeous corner lot with lots of parking and lots of space. Kitchen was updated with new cabinets and countertops some time ago, amazing laundry/utility room with room for cabinets, freezor, etc...skylight offers plenty of natural lighting, kitchen features a gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator, microwave is not built in but can remain, formal dining room, foyer and living room with built in cabinets and shelves for all of your books and collectibles, Main level offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Upstairs is accessed outside and offers a second kitchen, den, full bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Simpli Safe Security system does not remain. Owner is selling as is. Estate property. Call Dawn at 828-381-2704 or Sean at 828-381-2768 to see inside.
4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Witnesses told troopers the man climbed out of the car with a cat in one hand and a beer in the other.
- Updated
When Janet Derr-Littman reads the phrase “I can’t breathe” she remembers George Floyd.
- Updated
A Claremont man died in a two-vehicle crash in Conover Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Two vehicles, including a pickup truck, were involved in a wreck on Interstate 40 on Wednesday morning.
- Updated
A Hickory woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday. Police are seeking the driver of that car.
- Updated
Masks will be optional for students and employees in Catawba County Schools during the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
Catawba County saw nearly double the number of COVID-19 cases this week, following a trend of rising case numbers. The increase is potentially…
- Updated
The car of a missing man was located in Iredell County.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man who has not been accounted for since July 13.
- Updated
A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Hickory at Argyle Place Apartments.