4 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,198,888

Where modern meets traditional, this luxurious custom built home sits in an exclusive community on more than an acre of land which backs to the woods. Enjoy the private, serene setting from the first story porch or second story balcony. On approach, the grand foyer enters to an open floor-plan, accented by an impressive second floor catwalk above, bringing family and friends together in a light and airy living room. Adjacent is an inviting dining room and kitchen which has an oversized island, and is appointed with granite countertops and stainless appliances. From white oak flooring to sleek ceiling fans and light fixtures, high quality craftsmanship and eye appealing design elements define this home. Enjoy a spacious master bedroom with a sitting area, and his and her walk-in closets. Cross the tastefully designed catwalk to an inviting loft that can be used as an office or for entertainment. Attention was made to every detail to bring charm and character to this beautiful home.