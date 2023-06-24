Welcome to the incredible neighborhood of Avian Woods, where you will find this remarkable custom-built home boasting 4 BRs and 4.5 BAs. With a spacious finished basement, a 4-car garage, a relaxing covered porch, and a fenced backyard situated on 4.4 +/- Acres, this residence offers an abundance of features to enhance your living experience. The heart of the home is the stunning kitchen, equipped with a deluxe granite island, stainless steel appliances, and an inviting eat-in area. The dining room seamlessly flows into the spacious living room, adorned with a vaulted tray ceiling, a charming stone gas fireplace. Main Level Primary Bedroom with Huge Tile Shower, Large Walk-In Closet and Double Vanities. Upstairs there are 3 additional BRs with an option bonus room/bedroom- each room is spacious and offers a large closet space. We love the privacy this home has to offer while being centrally located to Hwy 321, I-40 and Hwy 70, low county taxes and oversized lots!