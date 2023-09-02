Four bedroom, 3 full bath Ranch house with a full unfinished basement in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of all schools. Near Splash pad and recreational park. Granite countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, gas logs, high efficiency gas furnace, heat pump and tankless water heater. Front porch is covered and extra roomy measuring near 7X40 feet. Oversized gargage, about 24X27 feet with storage area above. Walk out decks on upper and lower levels, 8 foot sliding patio door on upper level. Windows are double hung and stunning solid mahogany 8 foot front door with side lights. 9 foot ceilings throughout upper level, 10 foot ceilings in basement. Basement walls are solid poured concrete with a storm shelter/safe room/cellar under the front porch ***Possible Owner Financing available