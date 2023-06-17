Four bedroom, 3 full bath Ranch house in a nice quiet neighborhood within walking distance of all schools and the beautiful town of Maiden. Near Splash pad and recreational park. This home is under construction so act fast and you can choose your colors! Quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances, gas logs, high efficiency gas furnace, heat pump and tankless water heater. Front porch is covered and extra roomy measuring near 7 feet by 40 feet. Garage is oversized, about 24 feet by 27 feet with nice storage area above. Walk out decks on upper and lower levels, 8 foot sliding patio door on upper level. Windows are double hung and the front door is a stunning solid mahogany 8 foot door with side lights. 9 foot ceilings throughout upper level, 10 foot ceilings in basement. Basement walls are solid poured concrete with a storm shelter/safe room/cellar under the front porch.