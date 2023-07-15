Nesbit Ferry plan. 4 BR 3 Bath, Island Kitchen , large Pantry, Vaulted Great Room w/stone F Place, Covered front and back porches. Large Lot in highly desirable area of Lincoln County. Many selections offered. * Photos, colors, features, & sizes are for illustration purposes only & will vary from the homes as built. SFT estimate based on building plan *Listing agent has a personal interest in the new construction.