Welcome to golf course living! This brand new construction home is settled on the greens of Lincoln Country Club Golf Course. Enjoy the sunsets on your back porch and the privacy on over half an acre. Owners suite, two additional bedrooms and a full bath reside on the main floor. Upstairs boasts a huge loft space as well as a fourth bedroom and full bath. New new new!
4 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $550,000
