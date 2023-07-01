Wonderful opportunity to live Downtown Lincolnton! This beautiful street is just around the corner from First Baptist Church. Walk, bike or golf cart into town for Festivals, concerts, park, dog park, walking trail, splash pad, shopping, dining, breweries & wine bar! This home less than 1 year old - builder warranty still in place through September 23. Lovely floor plan with so many upgrades done by the owners to include wainscoting; custom plantation shutters; enclosure under deck; professional landscaping, window boxes & tree removal; lamp post; upgrades to hardware; mantle; ceiling fans; stainless refrigerator to remain; cabinets & water heater enclosure in garage; special plantings. Large kitchen island, stainless appliances & granite countertops. Lots of storage throughout. Open concept living on the main. Spacious primary bedroom with ensuite bath and walk in closet. 3 additional bedrooms & a full hall bath. Nice tree buffer on side & back yard. Do not miss this one!