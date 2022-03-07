For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Serene, wooded setting for this custom built home situated on two lots totaling 1.28 acres, and offering a lower-level floor plan that's perfect for a second-living quarters! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and surrounded by trees on all sides, this 3600 SF home offers main-level living featuring a welcoming foyer, formal living and dining, beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, stone countertops, and 48' gas range. Off the kitchen, the great room offers a vaulted ceiling with fireplace and exit to the screened porch. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a huge primary suite with updated bath and double closets. You'll also find a double garage and laundry on the main level. The lower level has its own driveway, double garage, bedroom, bath, office, and over 1500 SF of unheated space, currently used as a workshop, but could be updated to complete a 2nd living space. Walk-up attic for possible expansion. Top quality construction inside & out.
4 Bedroom Home in Hildebran - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Woman charged with filing false report related to the accident where a car hit fallen Hickory arches
- Updated
Hickory police have charged a woman with filing a false report in connection to a vehicle crashing into the collapsed City Walk arches.
- Updated
Comedian Jon Reep sauntered up to the Catawba County Board of Elections building Monday afternoon in a blue and white pinstripe, seersucker su…
- Updated
A Lincolnton man won $1 million in a lottery drawing in January. He collected his prize Monday.
- Updated
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the city would not be conducting an investigation into the 40-ton arch collapse on the recommendation of…
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 40 in Hickory on Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The city of Hickory has retained the services of a Charlotte-based law firm in the wake of the collapse of the City Walk arches.
- Updated
With chainsaws and a crane, workers set about removing the fallen Hickory City Walk arches from the Main Avenue bridge Friday evening.
- Updated
While responding to an emergency call, a Catawba County Emergency Medical Services ambulance collided with a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road a…
Mother of Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself says he is recovering; GoFundMe page requests help
- Updated
The mother of the 4-year-old Hickory boy who accidentally shot himself on Feb. 26 said Kyrie’s health continues to improve.
Catawba Rosenwald move to Catawba Valley Community College campus is off; details scarce after plan was heralded in January school board meeting
- Updated
The Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will no longer be moving to the Catawba Valley Community College campus.