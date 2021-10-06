Beautiful quality built custom home in WINDRIDGE with 3.97 acres of wooded privacy. Open column entrance with foyer/library fireplace and custom cherry built-ins. MAIN level features 10ft ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen is a chef's dream featuring double island with 2 dishwashers, butlers pantry, pot faucet, sub zero fridge, gas cook-top, and double oven and much more! Just off the kitchen is a wet bar with icemaker and beverage fridge. Also, off the kitchen is an office, sunroom and access to the covered patio. Also on main level is 3 car garage with workshop, laundry room, family room, dining room and primary bedroom w/ensuite featuring huge walk-in closet, jet tub, heated floors, walk-in shower, his and hers limestone counters. UPPER level features 3 bedroom with 3 full baths, den/gathering room, storage closet (heated & cooled), huge bonus room w/wet bar, and exercise room. There is so MUCH to this house you just have see in person.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $899,000
