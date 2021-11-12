Homes rarely come on mkt in original section of The Pines. Custom built by Moss Marlow, this 1-owner is the epitome of classic elegance. Welcoming Foyer opens to expansive GR w/ striking coffered ceiling, gas FP, built-ins & abundant natural light. Arched windows in Office & Dining area smartly match opposing arched doorways leading to & from GR. Bright Kit offers ample cabinets & anchored by cooktop island. Powder Room (larger 1/2 Bath off Foyer) leads to impressive laundry area. Exquisite formal DR, highlighted by twin built-in corner china cabinets. Comfortable & practical Study w/ tongue & groove vaulted ceiling & handsome built-in bookshelves. Lg Primary BR w/ spectacular WIC/Dressing Room. Upper level features 3 add'l BRs, 2 w/ private baths + "Bonus Rm" (Fam Rm/Studio/Den) w/ vaulted ceiling & natural light. Level lot, extensive brick fencing, circle drive. Gated pathway from front yard to large rear patio. Excellent location in desired neighborhood just 5 min to downtown Hickory! For appt or add'l info: Hughes Real Estate...828-328-8600; garymorrow8@gmail.com
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $875,000
