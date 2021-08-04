4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $849,900

Stately elegance on the waterfront! Pull into the circular driveway with its immaculate landscaping and balustrades and you know you have arrived somewhere special with nearly every amenity possible. The columned front porch invites you to enter through the glass double doors into the gorgeous foyer that foreshadows what is yet to be seen: gleaming hardwoods; custom cabinets, millwork, and moldings; stone counters; exquisite fixtures and tasteful colors. Spacious formal and family rooms are on the main level with the chef’s kitchen which boasts a butler’s pantry and an island that seats six. All four bedrooms have walk in closets. Step out onto the composite deck and observe the amazing 120+ feet of waterfront and gorgeous lake views just beyond the breathtaking back yard designed for entertaining with hardscaped patios, a fire pit and a wood-fired pizza oven. The 3 car garage has epoxy floors. Abundant storage throughout. 2 laundries. This house has everything except you! Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information.