4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $84,900

Investor special! Gutted to the studs and framed out, equipped with a new roof and ready for your touch. Massive 300k+ ARV potential. Incredible downtown Hickory location just minutes from the new City Walk, the Science Center/Museum complex, SALT block, LR University & MORE! 30 second walk from Hollar Mill, bars and restaurants. Two other homes on this street are currently being renovated as well. Act now!