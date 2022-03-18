Come FALL in love w/ this gorgeous lakefront home in Captain's Cove nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac! Enjoy 131' of year round Lake Hickory views complete w/ a floating dock, fire pit, fenced back yard & timber-framed screened porch. An inviting front entrance leads into the great room w/vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace w/ water views & TONS of natural light! Gorgeous kitchen w/bar seating/breakfast nook, granite & SSA which leads to mud/pantry, laundry & garage. Main level also offers formal dining area, Master suite w/walk-in closet featuring double sinks, tiled shower & soaking tub, along with 2 additional bedrooms & 1 bath. Head upstairs to relax in the loft area, also offering a 4th bedroom w/private en-suite bath. Don't miss the 540 SF walk-in attic! Tons of storage! Head downstairs to lower level to find the walk-out den overlooking the lake w/ bar area in addition to a 480 SF workshop/gym space w/ garage bay. This home is perfect for entertaining year round! Location, Location!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new internet company locating in Hickory has begun building out its fiber network in the city.
A man wanted in the robbery of a Conover bank died Friday night during a chase with Nash County deputies on Interstate 95.
Hickory council approves rezoning for 210-unit development over objections of Moore's Ferry residents
The Hickory City Council approved a new 210-unit development by voting unanimously to rezone roughly 19 acres on North Center Street on Tuesday.
'I think it unifies downtown:' Business owners share thoughts on new social district in downtown Hickory
Starting Tuesday at 10 a.m., public alcohol consumption will be allowed in a designated area of downtown Hickory as part of the Downtown Hicko…
A Claremont man was sentenced Monday to two months in prison and three years of probation for his participation in the storming of the U.S. Ca…
Conover police have identified a suspect in the robbery of the Truist Bank in Conover.
Catawba County is facing down inflation and staffing troubles as leaders prepare to create a budget for the next year.
Tuesday was a big night for proposed housing projects at the Hickory City Council.
A man was seriously injured in a wreck involving a box truck on Interstate 40 near exit 138 Friday morning.
A sea of about 33,000 deep blue solar panels covers 55 acres of rolling hills in Granite Falls. The panels produce enough energy to power 1,60…