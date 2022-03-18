4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,900

Come FALL in love w/ this gorgeous lakefront home in Captain's Cove nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac! Enjoy 131' of year round Lake Hickory views complete w/ a floating dock, fire pit, fenced back yard & timber-framed screened porch. An inviting front entrance leads into the great room w/vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace w/ water views & TONS of natural light! Gorgeous kitchen w/bar seating/breakfast nook, granite & SSA which leads to mud/pantry, laundry & garage. Main level also offers formal dining area, Master suite w/walk-in closet featuring double sinks, tiled shower & soaking tub, along with 2 additional bedrooms & 1 bath. Head upstairs to relax in the loft area, also offering a 4th bedroom w/private en-suite bath. Don't miss the 540 SF walk-in attic! Tons of storage! Head downstairs to lower level to find the walk-out den overlooking the lake w/ bar area in addition to a 480 SF workshop/gym space w/ garage bay. This home is perfect for entertaining year round! Location, Location!