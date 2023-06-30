Check out the newest offering at The Oaks on 6th - where luxury meets location and convenience meets creativity! A free-flowing floor plan begins as you enter through the 8-foot Mahogany door. A foyer area with accent wall, a modern kitchen with 10-foot island, a wine bar, a dining area, and a great room with gas fireplace and feature wall flow together seamlessly. Large windows and a 12-foot sliding door that leads to a covered deck bring in lots of light. Primary suite with 2 custom walk-in closets, a flex room, a laundry room, and a powder room are all on the main level. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, plus a large bonus room. Lots of storage options in upstairs utility room, and in spaces adjoining bonus room. See attached flyer for The Oaks on 6th.
contributed
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,500
