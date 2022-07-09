 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $799,000

Come home to The Oaks on 6th! Open the 8' tall mahogany front door to find a spacious floor plan that will surprise you with its versatility. Before entering the living area, you will find a guest suite, a powder room, an office and stairs that lead to an opulent second level. But the living area will captivate your attention. A stunning kitchen island, a formal dining area, a light-filled living area w/travertine tiled gas FP, and a custom accent wall for highlighting your own artwork! Large sliding doors lead out to a custom covered deck, that leads to a lg backyard. Back inside, the primary suite is on the main level, w/split vanities, a large and small custom walk-in closet, and access directly to the laundry area. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, a flex room, as well as an open playroom/living area. Storage is abundant with 2 large walk-in attic spaces. The back yard is large and allows the homeowner to create their own outdoor oasis.

