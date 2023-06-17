NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous, stately property was built to impress with upgrades galore! From the moment you step onto the front porch, you'll appreciate the design detail - Pine ceiling & arched Mahogany French Front Doors. Once inside, a grand foyer leads to an open concept entertaining space. The GR has cathedral ceilings, gas log fp w/granite surround & double sliding door that leads to a covered back porch. Upscale kitchen offers a huge island w/seating space, white/blue marble countertops w/glass subway tile backsplash, deep farm sink, pantry, coffee/wet bar & ss appliances. The primary suite is simply stunning- tiled, glassed-in shower with 6 jets & rain shower head, stand-alone soaking tub, vanity w/exotic granite countertops & huge closet w/built-ins. Laundry on main & upper levels! Striking staircase & catwalk! 1/2 Bath & Built-In Hall Tree w/Quartz bench at garage entry! Join LHCC to enjoy fine dining, fitness center & 27-hole golf course right in the neighborhood!