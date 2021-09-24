Elegant stucco home sitting on a private 1.2 acres with in-ground salt water pool, full pet fenced yard and pool house! Two story great room features large windows, a gas fireplace, surround sound, wall mounted TV and exquisite hardwood floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main level owners suite features large bay window, 2 walk in closets and bath with travertine tile, dual vanities, jetted tub, and glass shower. 2nd bedroom (or office) on main level. Upstairs includes huge loft den area, 3rd bedroom with balcony and a private full bath including double shower. 4th bedroom and bonus room. Spacious sunroom overlooks the pool. Pool house is plumbed for a kitchen and has a full bath with marble shower. Pool area includes a hot tub, and gazebo. Hardwood floors. Smart home controls for lights and thermostats. Security system with outdoor cameras. NO city property tax. Irrigation system.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New owners, new look for Conover hotel; Patels have big plans for former La Quinta Inn on Fairgrove Church Road
For the Patels, running a hotel is a family affair.
- Updated
Fifteen Catawba County residents died due to COVID-19 in the past week.
- Updated
Hampton Heights golf course has been sold to a developer and the last opportunity to hit the greens is less than two weeks away, the Hampton H…
Hickory High restroom vandalized; school administrators are investigating to find out who is responsible
- Updated
A men’s restroom at Hickory High School was damaged last week, according to an incident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
- Updated
This story has been updated for corrections at 12:15 p.m. on Sept. 18.
- Updated
The Caldwell County Schools Board of Education called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve Rob Bliss as the new principal of South…
- Updated
In one part of Long View, the average life expectancy is about 65 years. Just five miles north, in the northwest area of Viewmont, the life ex…
- Updated
Sunday’s Hickory Crawdads season finale against the Rome Braves in Georgia was canceled due to an COVID-19 outbreak on the Crawdads.
- Updated
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 17
- Updated
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.