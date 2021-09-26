4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $748,900

Elegant hard coat stucco home sitting on a private 1.2 acres with in-ground salt water pool, full pet fenced yard and pool house! Two story great room features large windows, a gas fireplace, crystal chandelier with electric lift for easy access. Mahogany doors. Custom tigerwood and brazillian cherry wood floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Main level owners suite features large bay window, 2 walk in closets and bath with travertine tile, dual vanities, jetted tub, and glass shower. 2nd bedroom (or office) on main level. Upstairs includes huge loft den area, 3rd bedroom with balcony and a private full bath including double shower. 4th bedroom and bonus room. Spacious sunroom overlooks the pool. Pool house is plumbed for a kitchen and has a full bath with marble shower. Pool area includes a hot tub, and gazebo. Hardwood floors. Smart home controls for lights and thermostats. No HOA fees and no city property taxes. Irrigation system.