4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $745,000

Gorgeous new construction in Oliver's Landing, sitting on .77acres, in a cul-de-sac, on the golf course! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath has a bonus room that could be used as a play room/office/extra bedroom! Owners suite on the main level, his and hers closet. High crawlspace with double doors and a poured slab for convenient storage. Schedule a showing today!

