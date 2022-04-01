4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $745,000

Gorgeous new construction in Oliver's Landing, sitting on .77acres, in a cul-de-sac, on the golf course! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath has a bonus room that could be used as a play room/office/extra bedroom! Owners suite on the main level, his and hers closet. High crawlspace with double doors and a poured slab for convenient storage. Schedule a showing today!
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on March 30 to include new information.
Donna Steele agrees to early payment in $15 million embezzlement case; she is former CEO of Hickory location of international company
A Taylorsville woman who earlier this year pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $15 million has signaled she is willing to begin making rest…
A Conover man is $78,000 richer thanks to a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket he bought for Friday’s drawing.
Watch now: Judge denies motion to delay civil case against accused killer Tangela Parker; proceedings took place Monday inCatawba County Superior Court
The motion to delay a wrongful death lawsuit against an Alexander County woman charged in the shooting death of a co-worker was denied Monday …
A bus caught fire and burned at TenderCare Child Development Center in Mountain View on Monday afternoon.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
Jada Pinkett Smith found her struggle with hair loss at the center of an unexpected controversy at the Oscars, after her husband Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in response to a joke he made about her shaved head.
I could have talked to Moleta “Mo” Murray of Conover all afternoon. She’s smart, funny, always smiling, and full of stories. She calls herself…
Two teenage boys narrowly avoided getting struck when a Toyota pickup crashed into their broken-down Ford pickup.
The purchase of 10 walk-through metal detectors for Catawba County Schools was approved at a school board meeting on Monday.