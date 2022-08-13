4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $715,000

Come home to The Oaks on 6th! Lot 1 will captivate your attention as soon as you open the front door! A stunning herringbone wood wall, along a modern staircase, greets you as you enter. A flex room (office, guest room, extra dining, craft room) is tucked behind a privacy-glass barn door, with a powder room located close-by. Living area is open to kitchen & dining, w/a coffered ceiling, tiled gas FP, & modern light fixtures. Countertops are beautiful blue/gray quartz & extend as the backsplash. High end appliances, wine counter, & pantry are part of the efficient design. Impressive main-level primary suite w/split vanities, large shower, & custom walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find endless possibilities, limited only by your needs & your imagination! Lg walk-in attic! Outdoor living & enjoyment include a covered porch that connects to a ground level deck w/built-in seating. Lg back yard allows many design options. Info sheet on this unique development is in attached documents.