4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $706,000

A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction in Winding Creek. This modern farmhouse offers 3446 sq ft with primary on the main level, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and a bonus room on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Brick retaining wall creates a large, flat and spaciuos back yard, combined with the covered rear porch makes this home great for outdoor entertaining. This home outshines any custom home without the long build time and stress. Schedule a tour today.