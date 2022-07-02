A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction in Winding Creek. This modern farmhouse offers 3446 sq ft with primary on the main level, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and a bonus room on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Brick retaining wall creates a large, flat and spaciuos back yard, combined with the covered rear porch makes this home great for outdoor entertaining. This home outshines any custom home without the long build time and stress. Schedule a tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $706,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A suspect was apprehended at a Claremont residence after a car chase involving the N.C. Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: 12-year-old shooting victim in stable condition; police say shooter identified but no arrests made in case
A 12-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot on Wednesday in Hickory. The 12-year-old’s condition was updated Thursday by Hickor…
5 pedestrians injured in when man loses control of truck at Newton flea market; 83-year-old from Conover charged
Five people, including two small children, were injured in a vehicle crash at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday.
Challenger: I'm not trying to ban books but these are not appropriate; review will extend into next school year
Three people spoke about the 24 book challenges facing Catawba County Schools during a school board meeting on Monday.
Three people were struck by a vehicle and injured at the American Legion Fairgrounds in Newton on Thursday morning.
Storm drain corn stalk is talk of the town; "Steve" has lots of fans watching his growth on Springs Road
How is one corn stalk getting so much attention? Maybe it is the location, or maybe it is the amount of people watching it grow on their daily…
Hickory attorney discusses client's DWI acquittal, Cody says lawyers help keep prosecutors, law officers accountable
Prosecutors often highlight the cases where they get convictions but there are times when it’s defense attorneys who get to tout their successes.
A Hickory man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison on drug trafficking and gun charges on Wednesday.
Apple is expanding its Maiden data center with a 240,000-square-foot addition.
Avast ye! I’m going to talk about a pirate. I’ve never written about one before. The subject hasn’t been one that charmed me ... until now.