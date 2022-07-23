4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $699,900

A MUST-SEE!! Back on market due to financing. Stunning new construction in Winding Creek. Backed up to woods. This modern farmhouse offers 3445 sq ft with primary on the main level, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft and bonus room/5th bedroom. 2002 sq ft unfinished walk-out basement roughed for full bath. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Large covered deck over looking the woods. Interior photos are from similar home. Some finishes are slightly different.