New listing with lake views in Governors Harbour, a lake front community of Hickory. This community offers lake access with a community dock & ramp and is located close to schools, dining, & entertainment. This 2 story home offers all of the details, including glistening white oak hardwood floors with black walnut borders, tile, flag stone hearth fireplace, custom cabinets, two master bedrooms (one on each level), bonus room, 18' great room ceiling, walk-in closets, on demand water heaters, large spacious bedrooms, walk-in shower, granite kitchen countertops, etc... Kitchen cabinets are Maple wood with soft closing drawers and doors. Kitchen also includes a large island plus a breakfast nook. Kitchen appliances are stainless steel with a gas cooktop. Fenced in back yard with a patio & 3 car side load, attached garage. Call us to make your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $699,900
