4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $680,000

BETTER THAN NEW AND SITTING ON DOUBLE LOTS IN ABERNETHY PARK (THE RESERVE). This Custom Built home has over 3200 Heated Sqft. The Main Level offers an Open Floor Plan with Kitchen/Great Room/Dining combination. Perfect for entertaining friends and family. The kitchen has Granite Counters, Tiled Backsplash, Custom Cabinetry, Large Island, Pantry, Breakfast Nook & Separate Dining Area. Beautiful, Lighted Coffered Ceilings in the Great Room with a Gas Log Fireplace. Engineered Hardwoods throughout the home. Travertine Stone in the Bathrooms, Sunroom and Foyer. Split Bedroom Floor Plan. Primary Suite with Lighted Dbl Tray Ceiling. Spacious Bath with Jetted Tub, Large Walk in Closet. Upstairs gives you the extra room every family looks for with a large Bonus Room, plus an additional room that could serve as a Bedroom or Office, Full Bath. Cul-de-Sac Location. Oversized Double Garage with 782sqft. Extra Concrete poured for extra parking to the right of the driveway. Corner Lot .94 Acres.