A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction in Winding Creek. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main level, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spaciuos back yard, combined with the covered rear porch makes this home great for outdoor entertaining. This home outshines any custom home without the long build time and stress. Schedule a tour today.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A long-promised widening to busy sections of N.C. 150 in Catawba County may no longer have a set date for construction. It could be a decade b…
A Granite Falls man was found dead in Lake Hickory after being thrown from a boat in the early morning hours Saturday.
'Everyone I’ve spoken to is kind of brokenhearted:' Former Shell's owner reacts to demolition of iconic diner
One of Catawba County’s most distinctive landmarks is no more.
NEWTON — Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover announced two principal appointments for the upcoming school year for H.M. Arndt an…
Newton woman charged with DWI following fatal crash in Alexander County; Wilkes man dies on Hwy. 127
A Newton woman faces a number of charges, including DWI, following a crash in Alexander County that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man from…
The memorable silver diner once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q is set to be demolished to make way for a Biscuitville restaurant.
One dead, 4 injured in car crash on Oxford School Road; 7-year-old among group taken to area hospitals
A 77-year-old man died in a car crash Monday morning on Oxford School Road in Catawba County. Four others were injured, including a 7-year-old…
A 32-year-old Claremont man involved in a fatal car crash on Monday was charged with multiple traffic violations, including unsafe tires and a…
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.