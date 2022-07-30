4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $639,900

A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room(241 sq ft) on 2nd fl (Just needs drywall, paint and flooring). Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spacious back yard, with covered rear porch makes for great outdoor entertaining. Lawn to be finished prior to closing.