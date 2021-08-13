Gorgeous lakefront, 4 bedroom/2.5 bath, steel-frame, all brick home located in Oliver's Landing. The main level open-layout offers hardwood & tile flooring, formal dining room, family room, full laundry room, half bath, living room with cozy fireplace, open kitchen with all appliances and has access to the front entry way, 2-car garage and large deck area + partially framed siting area over looking lake Hickory. The upper level includes the large primary bedroom with walk-in closet + large primary bath, and an additional 3 bedroom(s)/1 bath. The unfinished basement has a finished office area and the potential to easily be finished with access to an outside sitting area. Quality home built with a steel-frame, blown insulation, updated EI septic pump and new roof dated to 2019. Enjoy Lake Hickory in your own backyard visible from the main channel. Oliver's Landing offers golf and a community club house for your enjoyment. Do not miss out on this lakefront home and schedule your viewing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $629,900
