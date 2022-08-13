A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room(241 sq ft) on 2nd fl. Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spacious back yard, with covered rear porch makes for great outdoor entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Soon, there will be no more snack burgers.
A Caldwell County man won $177,500 on a scratch-off ticket.
A car crash in Lincoln County killed a 54-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son on Monday.
A Hickory man died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture at 1028 15th Street Drive NE on Wednesday, the Hickory Po…
It’s hard to believe now that the rundown, one-story building near the intersection of Rhoney School Road and Tipps Road, about a mile from N.…
The body of a missing Asheville man was found Monday afternoon near Old Fort.
A Stanly County man pleaded guilty in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday to shooting and killing a Granite Falls man in 2017.
Less than a month remains before Lenoir-Rhyne University unveils $18 million in renovations to the university’s football stadium.
A Lenoir man has been charged after police say they found two of his dogs locked in a hot car, with one of the dogs ultimately dying.
Sports fans will no longer be allowed to bring opaque bags of any kind into games hosted by Hickory Public Schools. The new policy will also a…