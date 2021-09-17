4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $625,000

What an opportunity to own an iconic home in desirable NW Hickory. Stellar construction! Captivating setting on a corner lot, private back yard tucked away on a lovely tree lined street. The lot runs from 14th Ave NW to 6th St Cir NW. High custom end built by Crouch w renowned, award winning architect Sherman Pardue. A unique French Provisional design offering a slate roof, soaring 10ft ceilings, exquisite brick work, rare Red Elm wood, incredibly large rooms for entertaining, beautiful fireplaces, beautiful sight line of private back yard w brick walk ways, courtyard, gorgeous trees that tell a story of years of family's love. Wonderful floor plan w an elegant foyer, curved staircase, formal living room/study w wainscoting, formal DR w custom moldings, butler pantry. Spacious kitchen w/ keeping room, mud room. STUNNING den w gorgeous hardwoods, brick fireplace, built-ins, French door opens to level back yard. So much attention to detail & a rare opportunity to own a timeless beauty.