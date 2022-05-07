This Gorgeous Custom Home is ready for the most discerning new owners. No expense was spared in upgrading this custom beauty. Some of the enhancements include the following: Quartz Counter tops in the kitchen and Primary suite, 7” plank hardwood floors, a huge custom built- in with storage and space for a 75” TV, Top of the line lighting, Premium interior doors including a 12’ stacking sliding door leading to the screened in porch & Lovely Mahogany front door. The large transom windows add an abundance of natural light into the Great Room. Plantation shutters adorn the windows throughout. Zero entry shower, premium soaking tub, custom closet systems in the primary suite and office. Generac generator with a 10-year warranty, tankless water heater, irrigation system and underground drainage system, professional landscape & security system. There is a fully finished 20x12 walk-in storage on the second level. This property comes with a 4-year Home Warranty. Owner is a licensed NC Realtor
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $625,000
