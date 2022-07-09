PRICE REDUCTION. A MUST-SEE!! Stunning new construction. This modern farmhouse offers 3205 sq ft with primary on the main, 3 additional bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs, 3.5 baths total, loft, and an unfinished bonus room(241 sq ft) on 2nd fl (Can finish the bonus room for an additional $3000). Large modern kitchen with tons of cabinets, KitchenAid appliances, gas cooktop, and wall oven, and huge pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace, shiplap wall to ceiling, and solid rough-sawn beams with crown molding. The solid wood front door leads you into the beautiful entry with wainscoting and a half bath. The primary located on the main floor also features solid rough-sawn beams and crown molding. The primary bath has custom tile with a large walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub. Impressive stone retaining wall creates a flat and spacious back yard, with covered rear porch makes for great outdoor entertaining.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $624,900
