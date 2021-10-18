Don't miss out on this amazing property in the Snow Creek district w/ lake access. This updated 4bed/3 bath home is the car enthusiast & entertainer's dream. Enjoy life in a beautiful neighborhood yet have room to spread out on the double lot. There is a 40x40 detached full brick garage w/ 3- 10ft insulated garage doors easily housing 5-6 cars. Upon entry note the gorgeous & open dining, kitchen, and living room under vaulted ceilings. Split bedroom floor plan on the main w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and laundry room; the spacious master having a private & dreamy bath & walk-in. The kitchen was remodeled w/ custom cabinets, granite tops, and SS appliances a few years ago. Hardwoods & lots of windows throughout the main level. Downstairs could be a 2nd living quarters having a full bath, 2nd living room, & bedroom. The basement also has a large open room w/ bar. Even more...covered patio area under the top deck & saltwater pool. Updates include a 30 yr roof in 2019, pool added 2016.
4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a news release fr…
- Updated
The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash in southeastern Catawba County on Wednesday morning.
Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike
Having scrambled up the final wet rocky surface to the chilly peak of Mt. Katahdin, Sam Abernethy of Conover concluded his 2,193-mile thru-hik…
Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury
- Updated
A Hickory man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he was sentenced in a Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
- Updated
Workers with Piedmont Natural Gas and Hickory Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the corner of N.C. Hwy. 127 and 1st Avenue SE around …
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 15
Don Nackley’s voice cracks as he remembers his years running Don’s Firestone tire and auto shop in Hickory.
- Updated
Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.
In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four c…
Former Republican Party leader charged with stealing from church, threatening family in Catawba County
- Updated
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.